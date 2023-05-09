Shaun Gutting, who announced last month he was stepping down as the men's basketball head coach at Casper College, will be an assistant coach at Southern Utah University.

SUU said in a release Tuesday that Gutting will join Rob Jeter's staff with the Thunderbirds, who compete in the Western Athletic Conference. Gutting went 79-35 in four years leading Casper College, including a 24-8 record this past season, in which the T-Birds lost to Trinidad State in the Region IX Tournament championship game.

"Shaun is a proven winner as a college head coach," Jeter said in the release. "He's a high-level recruiter and has run a successful junior college program. Shaun also has strong knowledge of the transfer market, which is very important."

Gutting won't be the only former T-Bird heading to the Cedar City, Utah, school as sophomore big man Nestor Dyachok announced on social media that he had committed to SUU.

Cheyenne native and former Sheridan College player Tom Parks was named Casper College's new head basketball coach on April 28.