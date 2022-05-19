 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Five Casper College men's soccer players sign with four-year schools

Casper College Men's Soccer (copy)

Casper College's Jack Pascoe blocks a shot by Northwest College's Martin Gonzales-Gutierrez during their game last season in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Five Casper College men's soccer players are moving on to the next level.

Defenders Victor Hugo and Damian McGregor, midfielders Alexis Lamontagne and Jack Pascoe will all continue their soccer and education careers at Division I programs while goalkeeper Adriano Coppolechia signed with an NAIA school.

Hugo, an All-Region IX selection in the Thunderbirds' inaugural season, will play at Longwood University in Virginia with McGregor, an All-Region IX player last year, will play at the University of Southern Indiana.

Lamontagne, who scored the first goal in Casper College history and finished his T-Bird career with four goals and three assists, will play at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Pascoe, who tallied 12 goals and five assists at Casper College, signed with St. Francis College in New York. Coppolechia inked with Wayland Baptist University, an NAIA school in Texas.

