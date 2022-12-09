Five Casper College soccer players sign to play at the next level

Jesper Van Halderen is taking his talents to Kansas City. Casper College's all-time leading scorer signed Thursday to continue his soccer career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The forward, who finished his Thunderbirds' career with 25 goals and 18 assists, was an All-Region IX selection this year after scoring 15 goals and 11 assists. The native of Belgium scored nine goals as a freshman. Van Halderen helped lead the T-Birds to a national ranking and the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament the past three years.

The Casper College women's team had four players sign Thursday. Forward Sydney Hiatt and defenders Yissel Navarro and Valeria Hernandez all committed to NAIA school Kansas Wesleyan.

Hiatt was named the Region IX freshman of the after the 2021 season, Hernandez was named to the All-Region IX team and Navarro was a two-time captain. The three helped the T-Birds win the Region IX Tournament last season to advance to the NJCAA Division I Championships.

Sophomore forward Sophia Henely signed with Louisiana State University-Alexandria, an NAIA school.