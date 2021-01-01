 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Casper College standout Amin Adamu has double-double in Montana State win
View Comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Casper College standout Amin Adamu has double-double in Montana State win

{{featured_button_text}}

Amin Adamu, who helped lead Casper College to the Region IX championship two years ago, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lift Montana State to a 96-87 victory over Montana Western.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard, who was 8 of 13 from the field, also dished out four assists and had two steals for the Bobcats (3-3). Aminu averages 15.0 points per game to lead Montana State. Natrona County grad and former Casper College head coach Dan Russell is in his second season as a Bobcat assistant coach.

Treyton Paxton (Riverton) had three points in 24 minutes off the bench for Montana Western.

Amin Adamu headshot 2021

Adamu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News