Former Casper College standout Amin Adamu has double-double in Montana State win

Amin Adamu, who helped lead Casper College to the Region IX championship two years ago, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lift Montana State to a 96-87 victory over Montana Western.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard, who was 8 of 13 from the field, also dished out four assists and had two steals for the Bobcats (3-3). Aminu averages 15.0 points per game to lead Montana State. Natrona County grad and former Casper College head coach Dan Russell is in his second season as a Bobcat assistant coach.