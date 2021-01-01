Former Casper College standout Amin Adamu has double-double in Montana State win

Amin Adamu, who helped lead Casper College to the Region IX championship two years ago, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lift Montana State to a 96-87 victory over Montana Western.
The 6-foot-5 senior guard, who was 8 of 13 from the field, also dished out four assists and had two steals for the Bobcats (3-3). Aminu averages 15.0 points per game to lead Montana State. Natrona County grad and former Casper College head coach Dan Russell is in his second season as a Bobcat assistant coach.
Treyton Paxton (Riverton) had three points in 24 minutes off the bench for Montana Western.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
