 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Casper College volleyball players named to All-Region IX North team
0 comments
CASPER COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Four Casper College volleyball players named to All-Region IX North team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four Casper College volleyball players earned All-Region IX North honors Thursday, with sophomore Jana Gilic and freshman Kamille Nate garnering special recognition.

Gilic, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter from Serbia, was named the North Player of the Year while Nate, a 5-11 setter from Cokeville, was the Freshman of the Year as well as the Setter of the Year.

Gilic averaged 2.66 kills per set for the T-Birds while hitting a team-best .275. Nate averaged 9.55 assists per set, which was the No. 13 mark in the nation.

Also earning first-team honors were sophomore outside hitter Olivia Muir from Star Valley and freshman middle hitter Jada Suguturaga from Utah. Muir led the T-Birds with 3.04 kills per set.

Kamille Nate headshot

Nate
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News