Four Casper College women's basketball players earn All-Region IX honors

Region IX North sub-region champion Casper College was well represented on the All-Region IX women's basketball team announced Friday.
The 15th-ranked Thunderbirds, who will host the Region IX Tournament beginning Thursday, had three players named to the All-Region IX team and one named to the All-Defensive team.
Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri, who leads the T-Birds with 15.5 points per game; sophomore Mya Jones, who averages 10.2 points per game; and sophomore Raquel Ferrer-Bernad, who leads the team in assists, were all first-team selections. Freshman Juneau Jones was selected to the All-Defensive squad.
