Four Casper College women's basketball players sign to play at the next level

Four sophomores who helped the Casper College women’s basketball program maintain its place among the top programs in the nation are moving on. The four — Joseana Vaz, Kate Robertson, Dejaan Schuler and Belen Morales Lopez — all signed their Letters of Intent on Thursday to continue their basketball careers at four-year programs.

Vaz (Colorado State), Schuler (Stetson) and Lopez (New Hampshire) all signed with Division I schools while Robertson will play at DII Alaska-Anchorage.

During their two years at Casper College the Thunderbirds went 50-7, won the Region IX championship this past season and competed in back-to-back National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

“At a two-year college, it’s really hard to develop a tradition because there’s so much turnover,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “So you count on each class to carry on everything that you want within your program. And these sophomores were amazing in doing that.”

The 6-foot Vaz averaged a team-best 12.7 points per game this past season and helped the T-Birds (28-5) go undefeated in the Region IX North sub-region for the second year in a row.

Vaz, a native of Cape Verde, joins a Colorado State program that advanced to the Mountain West Tournament championship game before losing to UNLV. The Rams lost at Portland in the first round of the WNIT.

“I learned how to play the American game and I learned English a little bit,” Vaz said with a smile when asked about what she’ll remember about her time as a T-Bird. “Before I came here I was so scared about how it was going to be in a new place and how I was going to fit. I found that Casper has great people and that’s what I’m going to miss the most.”

It’s a sentiment shared by both Schuler, who grew up in New Zealand, and Lopez, a native of Spain.

“The people here have been great,” said the 6-0 Lopez, who averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the T-Birds. “For us internationals, being away from home, it’s really good to have some people that take care of you and treat you like family. You always have people around you that support you and make you feel loved. It’s been a great place for me.”

Schuler cited the bond she developed with the Stetson coaches and players as a major reason she signed with the Hatters, who went 20-12 last season.

“The whole family aspect of the team was important to me and you guys set the bar real high for that,” she said in reference to her Casper College teammates. “Looking at my next school it was really hard to match that, but I think Stetson is going to do that.”

Schuler averaged 7.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from behind the arc last season.

Unlike the other three, Robertson didn’t have to travel far when she made her decision to attend Casper College two years ago. A two-time Class 4A all-state selection at Natrona County High School, Robertson is looking forward to finding out what it’s like away from home.

“Being from Casper I’m excited to get out and experience a little bit more of the world,” she said of her decision to attend Alaska-Anchorage. “And coming from a winning program I wanted to continue that tradition at the next place.”

She’ll get a chance to do that with the Seawolves, who finished 20-7 and qualified for the NCAA DII Championships last season.

The 6-2 Robertson averaged 11.5 points and a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game while starting 32 of 33 games this past season.

Robertson, Vaz, Schuler and Lopez are the latest T-Birds to move on to the next level. They’ll join Kobe King-Hawea (Texas), Natalia Otkhmezuri (transfer to Iona from Southern Utah), Kammie Ragsdale (Black Hills State) and Emily Achter (Chadron State College) from the 2021 class.

Since taking over the program prior to the 2008-09 season Gunnare has seen a number of players move on to play at the next level, but this year’s sophomores and what they accomplished at Casper College will be hard to duplicate.

“I’m going to miss them because they’re good basketball players, but they’re also great kids,” he said. “They have really bright futures. They were great for our program and you couldn’t ask for more out of a class than what they provided.”

