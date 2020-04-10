You are the owner of this article.
Gillette senior Lainee Allison signs with Casper College soccer
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Gillette senior Lainee Allison signs with Casper College soccer

Gillette senior Lainee Allison announced her intentions to join the first Casper College women's soccer team on Thursday evening. Allison made her statement on Twitter, saying the recent cancellation of the spring sports season by the Wyoming High School Activities Association played a part.

"The spring has been very disappointing and cancellation of the soccer season left a sour taste in my mouth," the tweet read. "Having said this, I am extremely grateful to accept an offer to continue my academic and athletic career at Casper College."

Allison was a three-sport standout for the Camels after spending her first two high school seasons at Moorcroft. She played volleyball and indoor track in addition to her time on the pitch for the Camels. She played basketball at Moorcroft.

She's the second known Wyomingite to commit to the Casper College women's soccer team behind Kelly Walsh graduate Ashley Sanchez. The Thunderbirds' first season is scheduled to begin with preseason workouts the first week of August.

