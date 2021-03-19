Jaye Johnson embraces newfound role in last go-round with Wyoming Cowgirls

But Johnson said she’s learned to be OK with not being a double-figure scorer at UW. In fact, Johnson said the biggest development in her game during her time in Laramie has been understanding there are more ways to impact a game than simply putting the ball in the basket.

“I feel like I have a better understanding of where I fit into this program,” Johnson said. “I don’t necessarily need to score. I’m one of the better defenders to where I can help off and get rebounds. I think I help a lot of the time with getting our better scorers open and letting them do what they need to do. Basically just be a role player.”

Johnson has had her moments on the offensive end of the floor, which include another first this season. Against Fresno State back on Jan. 2, Johnson corralled an offensive rebound in the waning seconds and notched her first-ever game-winning shot by scoring the putback to lift the Cowgirls to a 65-63 win.

Johnson’s overall offensive production hasn’t increased much this season — she’s averaging just 4.4 points — but it’s her defense that’s earned her a spot in the starting five for much of the season. Johnson, who’s started all but four games, is averaging 2.6 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game for a team giving up the fewest points in the Mountain West.