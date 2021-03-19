Jaye Johnson embraces newfound role in last go-round with Wyoming Cowgirls

LARAMIE — Jaye Johnson would like to make more memories before she’s done suiting up for Wyoming’s women’s basketball team.
It’s been a senior season to remember for Johnson, who’s already been part of the first Mountain West tournament championship team in program history and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in her brief career with the Cowgirls. Should UW upset its first-round opponent, UCLA, in a 3-14 matchup when the teams meet Monday night in San Antonio (8 p.m. MT, ESPN), the Casper native could also say she was a member of the team that notched the Cowgirls’ first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
“I think, for me at least, it would mean everything,” Johnson said of the idea of making a tournament run. “It’s just going out there and putting everything on the line. That’s what I thought we were going to do in the Mountain West Tournament, and that’s what we did.”
Monday could be the final time she gets to do that. Best-case scenario, Johnson has just weeks left in her UW career, one during which she’s grown to accept a role she didn’t necessarily envision when she joined the Cowgirls’ program two years ago.
A standout at Natrona County High School, Johnson began her road to UW with a pit stop at her hometown community college, Casper College, where she was a two-year starter for the Thunderbirds. She helped lead Casper College to a Region IX title as a freshman. Then, as a sophomore, she averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, which was good enough to earn her only Division I scholarship offer from UW.
With spots filling up fast in the Cowgirls’ 2019 recruiting class — fellow in-state products McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) and Paige Toomer (Encampment) were also in it — Johnson signed with UW without ever taking an official visit to the school.
“I had watched a couple of their games and the way they played,” Johnson said. “I think it was just like a gut feeling really. It was just, it seems like the players liked it, and there’s a lot of good chemistry between the coaches.”
Johnson joined a program fresh off a run to the Mountain West tournament championship game and a WNIT bid during the 2018-19 season. The Cowgirls also had a new head coach in Gerald Mattinson, a longtime assistant who was promoted following Joe Legerski’s retirement that spring.
Minutes were hard to come by during her junior season. Johnson played in 24 games but averaged just 1.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game, a stark contrast to the kind of production she was used to in Casper.
But Johnson said she’s learned to be OK with not being a double-figure scorer at UW. In fact, Johnson said the biggest development in her game during her time in Laramie has been understanding there are more ways to impact a game than simply putting the ball in the basket.
“I feel like I have a better understanding of where I fit into this program,” Johnson said. “I don’t necessarily need to score. I’m one of the better defenders to where I can help off and get rebounds. I think I help a lot of the time with getting our better scorers open and letting them do what they need to do. Basically just be a role player.”
Johnson has had her moments on the offensive end of the floor, which include another first this season. Against Fresno State back on Jan. 2, Johnson corralled an offensive rebound in the waning seconds and notched her first-ever game-winning shot by scoring the putback to lift the Cowgirls to a 65-63 win.
Johnson’s overall offensive production hasn’t increased much this season — she’s averaging just 4.4 points — but it’s her defense that’s earned her a spot in the starting five for much of the season. Johnson, who’s started all but four games, is averaging 2.6 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game for a team giving up the fewest points in the Mountain West.
“What I’m so impressed with Jaye about this year is she had kind of gone from, ‘Oh I kind of just want to be that 3-point shooter’ to really understanding what we’re doing defensively,” Mattinson said. “She has stepped forward on such a big-time level defensively both individually and team-wise. What she has done has just been incredible.
“She’s hit some key shots for us. Her offense has gotten a little more confident, but I’m so proud of the way that she’s defended. To watch her grow over the last couple of years, that’s exactly what you want to have happen as a coach.”
With the NCAA granting eligibility relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, all winter-sport seniors have the option of returning to school next season for another year of competition. But Johnson, who’s set to graduate in May, has already decided that this one will be it for her.
She said she’s looking to start a career in coaching next season, perhaps as a graduate assistant at a smaller school. But Johnson hopes to make a little more noise with her teammates this postseason before worrying about life after UW.
“It’s just go out there, put everything on the line and act like everything is the last time you’re ever going to play,” she said. “In this tournament, I feel like if we do that, it’s just going to really put us on the map basically.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.