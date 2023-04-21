Joslin Igo and Allyson Fertig are reuniting in Laramie.

The former teammates helped lead Douglas High to three Class 3A state championships (2017-18, 2021) before the 6-foot-4 Fertig signed with the University of Wyoming and the 5-6 Igo signed with Casper College. Last week UW head coach Heather Ezell announced that Igo would be joining the Cowgirls next season.

“I got the call in December and I was freaking out because I never expected that,” Igo said Thursday. “I went there on a visit to watch a game, got the tour and talked to the coaches and they said they wanted me. That was my dream and I always wanted to go there so two days later I made the decision.”

Igo wasted little time in letting Fertig know of her decision.

“When I got to tell her that I had committed to UW she was so excited for me,” Igo recalled. “We’re still great friends and we talk every day, and we had talked about how cool it would be to play together again.”

While Fertig has established herself as one of the top post players in the Mountain West – she was the MW freshman of the year and a first-team all-conference selection this year – Igo was able to carve out her own niche with the Thunderbirds. Despite not starting for most of the season she finished second on the team in minutes played and averaged a team-best 12.1 points per game, shooting 37.5% from behind the arc and 80.5% from the free-throw line.

Igo was primarily a pass-first point guard at Douglas, where she averaged 8.3 assists per game as a senior and is No. 1 all-time in Wyoming with 580 career assists. Her role changed once she got to Casper College, however, with Sandra Frau-Garcia assuming the majority of the point guard responsibilities. Frau-Garcia, who recently signed with the University of Illinois-Chicago, finished No. 5 in the National Junior College Athletics Association with 6.8 assists per game and was a second-team NJCAA All-American.

“Sandra became the true point guard and Joslin became the combo guard here,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “Joslin assumed the role of catching the first pass instead of making the first pass. But whenever we had to take Sandra out we never missed a beat in transition. When Joslin had to step into that pass-first role she did it seamlessly.”

Igo believes having to adjust her game, as well as competing against Frau-Garcia every day in practice, helped prepare her for playing Division I basketball.

“It was an adjustment,” she said, “but I think it was good for me. I was more of a passer in high school but here I was more of a scorer, so I think going to UW it will be good that I’ll be able to mix those together.

“Going against Sandra really helped me with my defense because she’s so good at driving to the basket,” Igo added. “My on-ball defense has gotten so much better because I had to guard her every day, and I think I made her better as well.”

Gunnare echoed that feeling while also praising Igo’s offensive growth.

“I thought Joslin made a huge jump defensively with her ability to guard the ball one on one, and that will be huge for her at the Division I level,” he said. “And she’s a lot better at putting the ball on the floor and attacking the rim than she was as a freshman. She established herself as a 3-point shooter so teams started flying out at her and she scored a lot of her points this year in the mid-range and in getting to the rim.

“Joslin just has a great work ethic and a real passion for the game.”

Igo also has a knack for winning. During her four years at Douglas the Bearcats went 100-2, with their only losses to 4A Thunder Basin and a team out of Lynnwood, California. The success continued at Casper College, with the T-Birds going 58-9 in her two years and winning back-to-back Region IX championships.

“It’s phenomenal,” Gunnare said of Igo’s on-court success. “Not too many athletes see that much continued success as far as winning that number of games and that many championships.”

Igo will try to continue that success with the Cowgirls. UW (23-11) lost to UNLV in the MW Tournament championship game and advanced to the second round of the WNIT before losing at Kansas State. Igo joins a team that not only returns Fertig, reigning MW freshman of the year Malene Pedersen and veteran guards Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes, but welcomes back McKinley Bradshaw. The Lyman native led the Cowgirls in scoring the previous two seasons before taking last year off to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For Igo, the excitement of getting to play for her home-state team is a dream come true. Getting two more years to play with childhood friend Fertig makes it even more special.

“We’ve been playing together since the sixth grade,” Igo said with a smile. “We were looking at some old pictures when we played together and it’s just so special to see it come full circle. I don’t think it will take any adjustment to get that connection back. It’s going to be great.”