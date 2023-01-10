Kenard Richardson scores 35 in Casper College win over Northeastern JC

Sophomore Kenard Richardson scored a season-high 35 points to lead the Casper College men's basketball team to a 98-81 victory over Northeastern Junior College on Monday night in Sterling, Colorado.

Richardson was 11-of-16 from the field, made 3-of-4 3-pointers and was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line to help the Thunderbirds (13-4) win for the seventh time in eight games.