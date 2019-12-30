Looking back at the year in local sports

Six months later at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress won his second world average title in three years at the National Finals Rodeo. Cress was the only bronc rider to cover all 10 head at the NFR and capped off his impressive showing by winning the short go.

Cress won more than $180,000 at the NFR and finished second in the world standings with more than $286,00 for the season.

5. Horseheads change managers ... again

This coming May, the Casper Horseheads will begin their third season playing baseball in the Expedition League, a wood-bat league for college players. The Horseheads will also be under the direction of their fifth coach after Jacob Kelly was named the team’s manager two weeks ago.

Kelly takes over for Kyle Stafford, who lasted less than four months before resigning to take the head coaching position at the University of the Southwest. Stafford took over after Scott Stover led the team to a 30-33 record this past season in its second year of existence. Stover had assumed the reins after Jason Carbonneau left after the Horseheads finished last in the league with an 18-45 mark in their inaugural season in 2018. Carbonneau took over 10 games into the 2018 season when the Horseheads’ management fired original head coach Josh Hogan.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.