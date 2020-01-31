Nathan Hawley becomes historic first signing for Casper College soccer

With his parents at both sides, his high school coach and his future college coach behind him, Natrona County senior Nathan Hawley made history on Thursday. By finding the right date and penning his signature inside Natrona County High School's library he became the first official member of Casper College soccer.

Casper College men's coach Ben McArthur joked afterwards, "first one done, 28 to go maybe." Both of their soccer journeys united with Hawley's decision to stay in his hometown.

The high school senior didn't know Casper College started mulling the idea of adding soccer a year ago. When the junior college finally held an approval vote to add men's and women's soccer last summer, the wheels started turning. McArthur was hired late last month and immediately started scouting to find the best he could bring to Casper. McArthur used his experience as former Northwest College head coach to navigate Wyoming and connect with the best the Equality State has to offer. When word got out about T-Birds soccer, he had former high-school standouts contact him.

"The interest has been through the roof right now," McArthur gushed. "Lots of people have reached out to me and are excited about it."