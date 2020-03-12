NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships rescheduled to begin April 20

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

But, as Gunnare said, who knows what will happen before then?

Casper College is scheduled to begin its spring break on Monday. No decision has been made on whether classes will resume as scheduled after that or if students will have to take them online, but Gunnare admits the timing couldn't be better.

"Spring break comes at a great time for the decision-makers," he said. "It will give them some time to figure out what they need to do in regards to the students.

"I do know, though, that they will keep the campus open for the student-athletes."

The T-Birds have seven international players on their current roster, none of whom were planning on returning home during spring break. After all, they thought they would be playing basketball in Texas next week.

"We're going to treat this like we would our winter break," Gunnare admitted. "We won't put any major restrictions on our kids, but we will recommend that they stay away from big crowds.

"This is something new for all of us, but we'll use this time off to our advantage somehow."

