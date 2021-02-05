No. 10 Casper College women's basketball completes 3-0 week to move to 7-0

The Casper College women's basketball team won its third game in three days with a 79-56 victory against Utah State Eastern on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The 10th-ranked T-Birds (7-0) defeated Utah State Eastern 70-63 on Thursday after beginning the stretch with a 95-88 double-overtime win over No. 22 Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

Freshman guard Joseana Vaz had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Casper College, which led 43-27 at the half. Kobe King-Hawae added 15 points, and Natalia Otkhmezuri and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) had 13 apiece.

In Thursday night's victory, King-Hawae led the T-Birds with 18 points while Otkhmezuri added 17 and Marija Bakic 11. Vaz finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

The T-Birds get to take some time off before returning to the court next Saturday when they host Western Wyoming Community College.

