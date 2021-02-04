 Skip to main content
No. 10 Casper College women's basketball improves to 6-0
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Playing less than 24 hours after surviving a double-overtime thriller against No. 22 Western Nebraska Community College, the 10th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team held off Utah State Eastern 70-63 on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Kobe King-Hawae led the T-Birds (6-0) with 18 points while Natalia Otkhmezuri added 17 and Marija Bakic 11. Joseana Vaz finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

The two teams will play again Friday -- the T-Birds' third game in as many days -- with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. at The Swede.

King-Hawae
