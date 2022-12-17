No. 10 Casper College women's basketball team braces for top-25 opponents

The 10th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team expects to face some tough competition this week when it competes in the CSN Classic in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (12-1), who have won eight in a row, play No. 3 College of Southern Idaho on Monday, Utah State-Eastern on Tuesday and No. 14 Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday. SLCC handed the T-Birds their only loss this season with a 96-92 overtime victory on Nov. 17.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo leads a balanced Casper College attack with 13.5 points per game. The T-Birds are also getting double-digit points from sophomore guard Julia Palomo (11.2), sophomore center Flora Goed (11.1) and Kelly Walsh freshman wing Logann Alvar (10.9). In addition, sophomore point guard is averaging 7.6 points and leads the team with 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.