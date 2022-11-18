No. 10 Casper College women's basketball team falls to No. 15 Salt Lake CC in OT

The 10th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team let late leads slip away in regulation and overtime Thursday night and suffered a 96-92 overtime loss to No. 15 Salt Lake Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (4-1) led 83-79 with under one minute to play but SLCC scored the final four points of regulation to force the extra session. A 3-pointer by Sandra Frau-Garcia and a layup from Julia Palomo gave Casper College an 89-85 lead with under three minutes remaining, but SLCC outscored the T-Birds 11-3 down the stretch to earn the victory.

Brooke Donnelly's 3-pointer with 35.6 seconds remaining gave SLCC the lead for good at 92-90.

Palomo finished with a game-high 25 points for the T-Birds, with Frau-Garcia pitching in 21 points and 10 assists and Claudia Garrido adding 15 points.

Casper College is back in action Friday night when it hosts Western Nebraska Community College as part of the GW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic. The T-Birds finish the weekend against Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.