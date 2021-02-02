No. 10 Casper College women's basketball team finally returns home

After spending the first two weeks of this abbreviated season on the road, the 10th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team begins a six-game homestand Wednesday against No. 22 Western Nebraska Community College.

The Thunderbirds (4-0) are coming off an impressive weekend in which they outscored Northeastern Junior College and Lamar Community College by an average score of 89.5 to 46.0. For the season the T-Birds are averaging 81.5 points per game while allowing just 55.3 points per contest. They expect to get a tougher test Wednesday against the Cougars (4-1), whose only loss was an 81-77 defeat at No. 21 College of Southern Idaho. Casper College opened the season with an 83-67 victory at CSI.

"It's going to be great playing at home," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said, "but we better be ready to play because Western Nebraska is really good."

The T-Birds, who have won 19 consecutive games dating back to last season, have also shown they're really good.

Sophomores Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.8) and Kobe King-Hawae (15.3) are the only players averaging double-digit points, but sophomore Marija Bakic (9.8) and freshman Belen Morales Lopez (9.0) have combined to average 18.8 points per game. And in the victory over Lamar CC, five T-Birds scored in double figures.