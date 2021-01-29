 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 11 Casper College women's basketball improves to 3-0 with big win Thursday
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 11 Casper College women's basketball improves to 3-0 with big win Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The 11th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team rolled to a 78-39 victory against Northeastern Junior College on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (3-0) led 32-16 at the half and put the game completely out of reach in the fourth quarter when they outscored NJC 27-9. The T-Birds have now won 18 games in a row dating back to last season.

Sophomore Kobe King-Hawae paced the T-Birds with 17 points while sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri added 14 and freshman Belen Morales Lopez pitched in 11 off the bench.

Casper College was 28-of-53 (52.8 percent) from the field and 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from behind the arc.

The T-Birds faced Lamar Community College in Sterling late Friday night before returning home for three games next week, beginning Wednesday against No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College.

Kobe King-Hawae headshot

King-Hawae
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News