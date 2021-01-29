No. 11 Casper College women's basketball improves to 3-0 with big win Thursday

The 11th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team rolled to a 78-39 victory against Northeastern Junior College on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (3-0) led 32-16 at the half and put the game completely out of reach in the fourth quarter when they outscored NJC 27-9. The T-Birds have now won 18 games in a row dating back to last season.

Sophomore Kobe King-Hawae paced the T-Birds with 17 points while sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri added 14 and freshman Belen Morales Lopez pitched in 11 off the bench.

Casper College was 28-of-53 (52.8 percent) from the field and 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from behind the arc.

The T-Birds faced Lamar Community College in Sterling late Friday night before returning home for three games next week, beginning Wednesday against No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.