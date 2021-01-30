No. 11 Casper College women's hoops team routs Lamar CC to move to 4-0

The Casper College women's basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 101-53 rout of Lamar Community College on Friday in Sterling, Colorado. The 11th-ranked T-Birds (4-0) led 45-29 at the half and outscored LCC 29-10 in the fourth quarter to cruise to their 19th consecutive victory dating back to last season.

Sophomore Marija Bakic had her most productive game of the season, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Bakic was one of five players with double-digit points for the T-Birds as Kobe King-Hawae added 16, Natalia Otkhmezuri had 14, Kaia Herrera 12 and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) 11.

Casper College shot 53.1 percent (34 of 64) from the field and 55.6 percent (15 of 27) from the 3-point line.

The T-Birds host No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

