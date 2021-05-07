No. 12 Casper College men's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC

Even a 45-minute rain delay couldn't slow down the 12th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Victor Hugo opened the scoring for the T-Birds (9-1-0, 7-1-0 Region IX), who won their seventh in a row, late in the first half before the lengthy rain delay. When the T-Birds returned to the pitch it was a trio of in-state products who finished the scoring. Devin Palepale (Kelly Walsh), Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and Mason Dykes (Gillette) all notched goals forthe T-Birds.
Freshman goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) recorded his second consecutive shutout, and fourth of the season.
Casper College, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region IX tournament, finishes the regular season Tuesday when it hosts Northwest College.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.