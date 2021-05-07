No. 12 Casper College men's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC

Victor Hugo opened the scoring for the T-Birds (9-1-0, 7-1-0 Region IX), who won their seventh in a row, late in the first half before the lengthy rain delay. When the T-Birds returned to the pitch it was a trio of in-state products who finished the scoring. Devin Palepale (Kelly Walsh), Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and Mason Dykes (Gillette) all notched goals forthe T-Birds.