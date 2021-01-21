No. 12 Casper College women's hoops opens at No. 22 College of Southern Idaho

After a lengthy delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Casper College women's basketball season is finally set to tip off. The Thunderbirds, who were ranked No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason poll released Wednesday, tip off their abbreviated season this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho Classic.

The T-Birds (29-3 last season) open against No. 22 College of Southern Idaho (22-9) on Friday before playing Snow College on Saturday.

"We don't know a lot about CSI right now because we don't have any tape on them," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. "What we do know is they traditionally are a great program and we expect them to be good inside and on the perimeter."

The T-Birds won the Region IX championship last year and haven't lost in more than a calendar year -- a 74-64 defeat at Laramie County Community College on Jan. 11, 2020. They enter Friday's game having won 15 games in a row.

Casper College returns two starters in 5-foot-8-inch guard Natalia Otkhmezuri and 5-foot-9-inch forward Marija Bakic as well as guards Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) and Emily Achter. Otkhmezuri averaged a team-leading 15.7 points per game last year while Bakic pitched in 10.1 points and Ragsdale (7.8) and Achter (2.2) combined to average 10.0 per game.