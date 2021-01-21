No. 12 Casper College women's hoops opens at No. 22 College of Southern Idaho

After a lengthy delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Casper College women's basketball season is finally set to tip off. The Thunderbirds, who were ranked No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason poll released Wednesday, tip off their abbreviated season this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho Classic.
The T-Birds (29-3 last season) open against No. 22 College of Southern Idaho (22-9) on Friday before playing Snow College on Saturday.
"We don't know a lot about CSI right now because we don't have any tape on them," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. "What we do know is they traditionally are a great program and we expect them to be good inside and on the perimeter."
The T-Birds won the Region IX championship last year and haven't lost in more than a calendar year -- a 74-64 defeat at Laramie County Community College on Jan. 11, 2020. They enter Friday's game having won 15 games in a row.
Casper College returns two starters in 5-foot-8-inch guard Natalia Otkhmezuri and 5-foot-9-inch forward Marija Bakic as well as guards Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) and Emily Achter. Otkhmezuri averaged a team-leading 15.7 points per game last year while Bakic pitched in 10.1 points and Ragsdale (7.8) and Achter (2.2) combined to average 10.0 per game.
The T-Birds also brought in Gillette College transfer and University of Texas signee Kobe King-Hawae, who was a first-team junior college All-America last season. The 5-foot-11-inch guard averaged 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Pronghorns.
That combination gives Casper College experience and depth on the perimeter. And while Ragsdale also has the ability to play inside, the T-Birds will have to turn to unproven freshmen in the post.
"We have four post players who we expect to contribute," Gunnare admitted. "Kammie has been really good with her back to the basket and Kate Robertson has made some great progress, but I think Belen Morales Lopez is our true post player right now."
Morales Lopez is a 6-footer from Spain while the 6-foot-2-inch Robertson was a three-year starter at Natrona County.
Friday's game is one of eight non-conference games the T-Birds are scheduled to play before beginning Region IX North play on Feb. 13. The non-conference schedule also includes Utah State Eastern and Northeastern Junior College and the home opener against No. 15 Western Nebraska Community College on Feb. 3.
"We should have some great competition before conference starts," Gunnare said. "This is great for us."
