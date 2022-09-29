No. 15 Casper College men's soccer hosts No. 10 Western Texas College

The 15th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team is bracing for two top-25 matchups this weekend. The T-Birds (11-2-1) host No. 10 Western Texas College on Friday before traveling to Cheyenne to face No. 17 Eastern Florida State on Sunday.

The T-Birds had their 12-game unbeaten streak snapped this past weekend when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Prior to that, their only loss was 2-1 to No. 7 Arizona Western in the season opener on Aug. 18.

Jesper Van Halderen continues to lead Casper College's charge as the sophomore forward is third in the nation with 12 goals and second in the nation with 31 points. Van Halderen and freshman Cole Venable (Worland) are both tied for 10th nationally with seven assists.

Lewis Gordon is second on the team with six goals, followed by Venable with five and Louis Simon with three. Fifteen different players have found the back of the net for the T-Birds.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) is 8-1-1 on the season with four shutouts.