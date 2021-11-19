 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 15 Casper College women's basketball routs Northeastern Junior College

  • 0

The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team led 51-10 at the half and coasted to a 92-40 home victory over Northeastern Junior College on Thursday in the Pizza Hut Classic.

Joseanna Vaz was 8-of-11 from the field, including a 4-of-5 performance from behind the arc, to finish with a game-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (4-1). The sophomore wing also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

Dejaan Schuler added 14 points, freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had a career-high 13 and sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) finished with 10.

The T-Birds face Snow College on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym before taking on the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday.

Joseana Vaz 2021 headsot

Vaz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News