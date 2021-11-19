No. 15 Casper College women's basketball routs Northeastern Junior College

The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team led 51-10 at the half and coasted to a 92-40 home victory over Northeastern Junior College on Thursday in the Pizza Hut Classic.
Joseanna Vaz was 8-of-11 from the field, including a 4-of-5 performance from behind the arc, to finish with a game-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (4-1). The sophomore wing also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists.
Dejaan Schuler added 14 points, freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had a career-high 13 and sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) finished with 10.
The T-Birds face Snow College on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym before taking on the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday.