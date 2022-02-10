No. 16 Casper College women's basketball wins big at Central Wyoming College

The Casper College women's basketball team outscored Central Wyoming College 22-8 in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in Region IX North play with a 66-46 victory Thursday in Riverton.
Sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) led the 16th-ranked Thunderbirds (22-4, 6-0) with 19 points while freshman Sandra Frau added 13 points and seven assists and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had 10 points off the bench.
Casper College hosts Laramie County Community College on Saturday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.