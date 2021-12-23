No. 17 Casper College women's basketball enters break with 14-4 record

The 17th-ranked Casper College women’s basketball team heads into its semester break on a positive note after a 70-52 victory against Utah State Eastern on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (14-4) won their final two games of the College of Southern Nevada Invitational after dropping the opener in the round-robin tournament.

Casper College led Utah State Eastern 31-26 at the half, but outscored the Golden Eagles 22-9 in the third quarter to take control.

Dejaan Schuler scored a game-high 16 points off the bench to lead the T-Birds, with Kate Robertson (Natrona County) adding 15 points and seven rebounds, Joseana Vaz pitching in 13 points and Sandra Frau dishing out seven assists.

The T-Birds return to action Jan. 10 when they face No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.