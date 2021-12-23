 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 17 Casper College women's basketball enters break with 14-4 record

The 17th-ranked Casper College women’s basketball team heads into its semester break on a positive note after a 70-52 victory against Utah State Eastern on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (14-4) won their final two games of the College of Southern Nevada Invitational after dropping the opener in the round-robin tournament.

Casper College led Utah State Eastern 31-26 at the half, but outscored the Golden Eagles 22-9 in the third quarter to take control.

Dejaan Schuler scored a game-high 16 points off the bench to lead the T-Birds, with Kate Robertson (Natrona County) adding 15 points and seven rebounds, Joseana Vaz pitching in 13 points and Sandra Frau dishing out seven assists.

The T-Birds return to action Jan. 10 when they face No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Dejaan Schuler 2021 headshot

Schuler
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

