No. 18 Casper College men's soccer team scores late to top Otero JC

The 18th-ranked Casper College men's soccer team continued its winning ways Saturday, scoring late to earn a 4-3 victory over Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado. Freshman Christian Gonzalez got the game-winner for the Thunderbirds, who have now won four in a row.

The T-Birds (6-1-0, 4-1-0 Region IX) and Rattlers were tied 3-all at the half and the game remained tied until Gonzalez found the back of the net with 12 minutes remaining.

Jesper Van Halderen, Kevin Tauzia and Gonzalo Bazan had the first-half goals for Casper College. Worland freshman Konnor Macy played all 90 minutes in goal and improved to 3-0 on the season.

On Friday, had his second clean sheet of the season in the T-Birds' 3-0 win at Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado. Gonzalez started the scoring off a free kick in the 5th minute, with Keita Chochi making it 2-0 off an assist from Van Halderen in the 35th. Van Halderen, who leads the team with eight goals, finished the scoring in the 75th minute off an assist from Devin Palepale (Kelly Walsh).

"It was a complete game for us," Casper College head coach Ben McArthur said.

The T-Birds return to the pitch this week for home games against Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday and Central Wyoming College on Friday.

