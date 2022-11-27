No. 18 Casper College women's basketball holds off Lake Region State

The Casper College women's basketball team built a big lead and then hung on for a 70-64 victory over Lake Region State College on Saturday in the Vista West Thanksgiving Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 18th-ranked T-Birds (8-1) led 37-28 at the half and 58-39 heading into the fourth quarter to hold off Lake Region State, which had a 25-12 scoring advantage in the final frame.

Joslin Igo made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for the T-Birds. Flora Goed added 16 points and 13 rebounds, Logann Alvar pitched in 12 points and Sandra Frau-Garcia had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The T-Birds head to Gillette this coming weekend for the Gillette Border Wars. Casper College will take on Miles (Mont.) Community College on Friday, Williston (N.D.) State College on Saturday and Dawson (Mont.) Community College on Sunday.