No. 19 Casper College women's basketball runs away from Eastern Wyoming College

The Casper College women's basketball team remains the gold standard in the Region IX North sub-region.

The 19th-ranked Thunderbirds (20-3, 3-0) extended their sub-region winning streak to 39 games with an 88-47 victory over Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The T-Birds' last loss in sub-region play was Jan. 9, 2020 at Laramie County Community College.

The game was tied at 13-all when Celina Arnlund scored eight points during a 17-0 run to push the T-Birds' advantage to 30-13 with 6 minutes, 58 seconds to play in the half.

"We just had to get our transition game going," sophomore guard Joslin Igo said. "We put a big emphasis on offensive and defensive rebounding so I think getting those defensive rebounds quick and pushing it in transition gets us going."

After the Lancers scored the next seven points, Casper College closed the half on a 22-4 run capped by Julia Palomo's 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 52-24 lead into the locker room.

The T-Birds scored the majority of their points in transition, with Igo and sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia pushing the pace. Frau-Garcia finished with eight assists, with Igo dishing out five helpers.

The scoring binge carried over into the second half as the T-Birds outscored the undermanned Lancers 24-6 in the third quarter.

Casper College cleared the bench in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore center Flora Goed scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures. Igo added 14, freshman Logann Alvar 12, sophomore Julia Palomo and Frau-Garcia had 11 each and Arnlund finished with 10. Goed also grabbed 11 rebounds and Frau-Garcia and Arnlund pulled down eight apiece to help the T-Birds win the battle of the boards 48-39.

The T-Birds travel to Rock Springs on Saturday to take on Western Wyoming Community College.