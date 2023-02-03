During Dwight Gunnare's 15-plus years at Casper College, his women's basketball teams have won a lot of games -- 388 to be exact -- with a variety of styles. The 2022-23 version of the Thunderbirds showed Wednesday they're at their best when they push the pace.

The 19th-ranked T-Birds (20-3, 3-0 Region IX North) ran away from the Lancers for an 88-47 victory to extend their winning streak to seven games. The game was tied at 13-all before the T-Birds went on a 17-0 run to take control. Celina Arnlund scored twice in transition and Anna Csenyi and Irene Fernandez de Caleya added fast-break baskets during the spurt.

"I think the transition game has to be our identity," Gunnare said. "And it starts with Sandra. We had everybody running the floor and I think that’s what gets us going as a team."

Sandra is Sandra Frau-Garcia, the T-Birds' 5-foot-7 point guard. The sophomore dished out eight assists against EWC and is seventh in the NJCAA with 6.3 helpers per game.

The T-Birds' transition game is fueled by their defense -- they forced 25 turnovers and had 16 steals against the Lancers.

"Defensive pressure is a big emphasis for us in practice so it’s nice to carry it over into the game," sophomore guard Joslin Igo said.

Their push-the-pace mentality also is borne out of necessity as 6-2 center Flora Goed is the only Casper College player taller than six feet.

"Our rebounding is by committee," Gunnare said. "We don’t have a dominant rebounder. It has to be a group effort."

Frau-Garcia leads the undersized T-Birds in rebounding with 6.4 boards per game and had eight in Wednesday's win. She had help, though, as Goed grabbed 11 rebounds and de Caleya eight.

"When Flora finishes she’s a force to be reckoned with," Gunnare said. "And Celina is a little bit undersized in there because she doesn’t have the physicality, but she fights like crazy and is super athletic. I think those two give us a really good mix inside."

The T-Birds will try to keep running on all cylinders Saturday when they head to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming Community College. The Mustangs (12-9, 3-0) have won seven in a row.

Casper College, meanwhile, has won 39 consecutive North sub-region games. The T-Birds' last loss in sub-region play was Jan. 9, 2020 at Laramie County Community College.

The T-Birds also are the defending Region IX champs, have won three of the past five Region IX tournaments and have qualified for the NJCAA Division I Championships the past three years.

All of those have come with Gunnare on the sidelines. After Wednesday's game he stood at center court surrounded by his team and was given an award for reaching 500 career victories in junior college. Gunnare, who won 126 games at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, before taking over the T-Birds prior to the 2008-09 season, got win No. 500 on Nov. 19, 2022.

"Every one of those wins are earned," he stated, "not by myself, but by our assistant coaches and by our team. It’s really just a recognition for all the teams that I’ve had the past 20 years."

Igo, a sophomore from Douglas, has been a part of 48 of Gunnare's victories and is looking forward to a few more before moving on.

"He’s legendary, honestly," she said. "It’s been a great experience. I’ve loved every minute here and I’ll be sad to leave."