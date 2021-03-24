No. 3 Casper College women's basketball routs Central Wyoming College

Playing in its next-to-last home game of the season, the Casper College women’s basketball team got off to a slow start Wednesday against Central Wyoming College. The visiting Rustlers scored the first three points of the game and trailed the third-ranked Thunderbirds 9-7 midway through the first quarter.

After that, though, it was all Casper College. The T-Birds remained undefeated (19-0, 9-0 Region IX North) with a dominating 93-33 victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

After Central Wyoming (0-14, 0-8 North) cut the lead to 9-7, Casper College freshman Joseana Vaz made 1 of 2 free throws and sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri hit back-to-back 3-pointers to jump start a 14-0 run to close the first quarter. Also getting involved in the scoring blitz were Emily Achter with a layup, Kobe King-Hawea with a turnaround jumper and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) with an old-fashioned three-point play.

The T-Birds’ offensive firepower was on display again in the third quarter as they scored the final 21 points in the frame to take a 68-23 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

King-Hawea made consecutive triples — one from each wing — and scored on a putback during the run. Otkhmezuri and Rosalinda Gonzalez also scored from distance and Ragsdale had four points in the paint.