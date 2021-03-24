No. 3 Casper College women's basketball routs Central Wyoming College

Playing in its next-to-last home game of the season, the Casper College women’s basketball team got off to a slow start Wednesday against Central Wyoming College. The visiting Rustlers scored the first three points of the game and trailed the third-ranked Thunderbirds 9-7 midway through the first quarter.
After that, though, it was all Casper College. The T-Birds remained undefeated (19-0, 9-0 Region IX North) with a dominating 93-33 victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
After Central Wyoming (0-14, 0-8 North) cut the lead to 9-7, Casper College freshman Joseana Vaz made 1 of 2 free throws and sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri hit back-to-back 3-pointers to jump start a 14-0 run to close the first quarter. Also getting involved in the scoring blitz were Emily Achter with a layup, Kobe King-Hawea with a turnaround jumper and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) with an old-fashioned three-point play.
The T-Birds’ offensive firepower was on display again in the third quarter as they scored the final 21 points in the frame to take a 68-23 advantage into the final 10 minutes.
King-Hawea made consecutive triples — one from each wing — and scored on a putback during the run. Otkhmezuri and Rosalinda Gonzalez also scored from distance and Ragsdale had four points in the paint.
The T-Birds continued to keep the pressure on in the fourth quarter. The Rustlers once again scored the opening points of the quarter before the T-Birds went on another scoring run. A pick-six by Gonzalez allowed Casper College to triple Central Wyoming at 76-25.
A putback by Kaia Herrera extended the lead to 84-29 and she later knocked down a 3-pointer to become the fifth T-Bird to score from distance in the game.
Herrera and Ragsdale scored 13 points apiece to lead the way for the T-Birds’ balanced attack. Otkhmezuri added 11 and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) and King-Hawea chipped in 10 apiece. The T-Birds also got nine points apiece from Vaz and Gonzalez and Sofie Hauge added eight.
Alexandria Terrazas had a game-high 20 points for Central Wyoming.
Casper College came into the game No. 8 in the nation in both points per game (83.1) and in points allowed (52.4). Obviously, both of those numbers will be better after Wednesday’s rout.
The T-Birds also entered the game second in the country in field-goal percentage (46.7%) and were 34 of 65 (52.3%) against Central Wyoming. Defensively, the T-Birds forced 26 turnovers and recorded 11 steals, with Vaz and Belen Morales Lopez each finishing with three.
Casper College, which has now won 34 consecutive games dating back to last season, finishes the regular season Saturday when it hosts Northwest College.
