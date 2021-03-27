No. 3 Casper College women's basketball routs Northwest College

The third-ranked Casper College women's basketball team completed the first undefeated regular season in program history on Saturday with a 100-51 victory over Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (20-0, 10-0 Region IX North) had six players score in double figures, led by Natalia Otkhmezuri with 19. Kobe King-Hawea added 17, Joseana Vaz, Kammie Ragsdale and Belen Morales Lopez had 13 apiece and Sofie Hauge pitched in 12.

Otkhmezuri made 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc, and Hauge 4 of 5, as the T-Birds finished 14 of 27 (51.9%) on 3-pointers and 39 of 77 (50.6%) from the field.

Casper College has won 35 consecutive games dating back to last season. The North sub-region champs return to the court next week at the Region IX Tournament, which will be hosted by the South sub-region champ.

