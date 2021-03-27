 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Casper College women's basketball routs Northwest College
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Casper College women's basketball routs Northwest College

{{featured_button_text}}
Casper College Women's Basketball

Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri drives to the basket in the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The third-ranked Casper College women's basketball team completed the first undefeated regular season in program history on Saturday with a 100-51 victory over Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (20-0, 10-0 Region IX North) had six players score in double figures, led by Natalia Otkhmezuri with 19. Kobe King-Hawea added 17, Joseana Vaz, Kammie Ragsdale and Belen Morales Lopez had 13 apiece and Sofie Hauge pitched in 12.

Otkhmezuri made 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc, and Hauge 4 of 5, as the T-Birds finished 14 of 27 (51.9%) on 3-pointers and 39 of 77 (50.6%) from the field.

Casper College has won 35 consecutive games dating back to last season. The North sub-region champs return to the court next week at the Region IX Tournament, which will be hosted by the South sub-region champ.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 93: A conversation with Sundance Wicks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News