No. 4 Casper College women's basketball improves to 18-0 with road win
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The fourth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained undefeated with an 88-65 victory over Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.

The Thunderbirds (18-0, 8-0 Region IX North) jumped out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and used a balanced scoring attack to win their 33rd consecutive game dating back to last season.

Kobe King-Hawea led the T-Birds with 15 points, with Joseana Vaz (13), Pine Bluffs' Kammie Ragsdale (12) and Sofie Hauge (11) also scoring in double figures. In addition, Emily Achter added nine points and Natalia Otkhmezuri and Dejean Schuler chipped in eight apiece.

Casper College is scheduled to close the regular season this week with home games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

