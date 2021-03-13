No. 4 Casper College women's basketball routs Western Wyoming, 104-39

The fourth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team built a 46-10 halftime lead and rolled to a 104-39 victory over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

One game after struggling to shoot the ball in a four-point win at Northwest College, the T-Birds (16-0, 6-0 Region IX North) got back on track against the Mustangs. Casper College was 38 of 70 (54.3%) from the field and 15 of 33 (45.5%) from behind the arc on Saturday.

Joseana Vaz had 17 points to lead six players in double figures, with Emily Achter adding 14, Sofie Hauge 13, Natalia Otkhmezuri 12 and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) and Kobe King-Hawea pitching in 11 apiece.

Vaz, Robertson and King-Hawea also grabbed nine rebounds each as the T-Birds won the battle of the boards 51-19.

The T-Birds are scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Eastern Wyoming College.

