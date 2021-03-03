No. 6 Casper College women's basketball tops Laramie County Community College

The sixth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated with a 75-43 victory over Laramie County Community College on Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (13-0, 3-0 Region IX North) led 44-30 at the half, but outscored the Golden Eagles 20-7 in the third quarter to put the game away. It was Casper College's 28th consecutive victory dating back to last season.

Leading scorer Natalia Otkhezuri managed only five points, but the T-Birds didn't miss a beat. Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) led a balanced scoring attack with 19 points, with Kobe King Hawea adding 13 and 12 rebounds, Kaia Herrera pitching in 13 points, Sofie Hauge 11 and Emily Achter 10.

Casper College plays at Central Wyoming College on Saturday.

