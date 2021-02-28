 Skip to main content
No. 7 Casper College women's basketball improves to 12-0
No. 7 Casper College women's basketball improves to 12-0

The Casper College women's basketball team jumped out to a 21-6 lead against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday and rolled to a 74-41 Region IX North  home victory.

The Thunderbirds (12-0) out-rebounded EWC 49-29 and limited the Lancers to 33.3% shooting in winning their 27th consecutive game dating back to last season.

Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri made all five of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the T-Birds. Sophomore Kobe King-Hawea added 19 points and eight rebounds while freshman Joseana Vaz pitched in seven points and seven boards.

The T-Birds host Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.

