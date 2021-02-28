No. 7 Casper College women's basketball improves to 12-0

The Casper College women's basketball team jumped out to a 21-6 lead against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday and rolled to a 74-41 Region IX North home victory.
The Thunderbirds (12-0) out-rebounded EWC 49-29 and limited the Lancers to 33.3% shooting in winning their 27th consecutive game dating back to last season.
Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri made all five of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the T-Birds. Sophomore Kobe King-Hawea added 19 points and eight rebounds while freshman Joseana Vaz pitched in seven points and seven boards.
The T-Birds host Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
