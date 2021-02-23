No. 7 Casper College women's basketball opens Region IX North play at Western Wyoming

The seventh-ranked Casper College women's basketball team heads to Rock Springs on Wednesday for its Region IX North opener against Western Wyoming Community College.
The Thunderbirds (10-0) are coming off a 92-46 victory against the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday. Prior to that, their last game was a 96-52 home victory over Western Wyoming (1-8) on Feb. 13 in a non-conference game.
Casper College is currently No. 9 in the nation in scoring at 85.3 points per game. The T-Birds also lead the NJCAA in 3-point shooting (42.1%) and are no. 2 in field-goal percentage (47.9%).
Sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game, with sophomore Kobe King-Hawea (14.7) and freshman Joseana Vaz (10.0) also averaging double-digit points. Otkhmezuri and King-Hawea are both shooting 51.5% from behind the arc, a mark that leads the nation for players who have attempted at least 33 3-pointers.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
