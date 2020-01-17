No. 16 Casper College basketball braces for No. 15 Western Wyoming

"It’s one where we have to be really locked in on the defensive end. We have to figure it out."

The T-Birds built a 20-point lead on the first half, holding the Generals to 11-of-35 shooting (31.4 percent) as big men Philip Pepple Jr. (7) and Samuel Keita (3) combined for 10 blocks. Sheridan College made adjustments at halftime, however, as it shot 58.8 percent (20 of 34) and Pepple had just one blocked shot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gutting knows the rest of the T-Birds can't expect their big men to always be there to correct their mistakes.

"Philip was great in the first half doing his role," he said. "In the second half it got to a point where we were too reliant on having Sam or Philip protect the rim. Our guys got lazy guarding the ball and jumping to the ball. They just assumed, ‘Well, if I get beat one of our 6-11 erasers are going to pin it against the backboard.’ And that’s just not realistic to ask guys to do that every possession."

Western Wyoming figures to be the best team Casper College has faced this season. The Mustangs' only losses were on the road to Western Nebraska Community College and No. 20 Salt Lake Community College. The T-Birds beat both those teams earlier this season, but the two victories were by a combined five points.