No. 24 Casper College men's basketball team wins at Northwest College

Five players scored in double figures to lead the 24th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team to a 110-90 victory over Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.
The Thunderbirds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) topped the century mark for the ninth time in the past 11 games ad are averaging 98.5 points per game.
David Walker paced Casper College with 18 points, followed by Dathan Satchell with 17, Philip Pepple Jr. with 16 and Isaiah Banks and Traizon Byrd with 13 apiece. Pepple also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The T-Birds host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.
