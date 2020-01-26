You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No. 24 Casper College men's basketball team wins at Northwest College
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 24 Casper College men's basketball team wins at Northwest College

{{featured_button_text}}

Five players scored in double figures to lead the 24th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team to a 110-90 victory over Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) topped the century mark for the ninth time in the past 11 games ad are averaging 98.5 points per game.

David Walker paced Casper College with 18 points, followed by Dathan Satchell with 17, Philip Pepple Jr. with 16 and Isaiah Banks and Traizon Byrd with 13 apiece. Pepple also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The T-Birds host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.

Philip Pepple Jr.

Pepple
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News