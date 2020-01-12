You are the owner of this article.
No. 19 Casper College men's basketball wins ninth consecutive game
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 19 Casper College men's basketball wins ninth consecutive game

The 19th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team continued its winning ways Saturday with an 89-69 victory at Laramie County Community College.

Four players scored in double figures for the Thunderbirds (14-3, 2-0 Region IX North), led by David Walker with a game-high 24 points. Jalen Harris added 17 on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc, and Dathan Satchell and Philip Pepple Jr. had 13 points apiece.

The T-Birds shot 50 percent (32 of 64) from the field and 42.3 percent (11 of 26) on 3-pointers, but failed to top the century mark for the first time in seven games.

Casper College returns home Wednesday to take on Sheridan College.

Jalen Harris

Harris
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

