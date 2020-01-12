No. 19 Casper College men's basketball wins ninth consecutive game

The 19th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team continued its winning ways Saturday with an 89-69 victory at Laramie County Community College.

Four players scored in double figures for the Thunderbirds (14-3, 2-0 Region IX North), led by David Walker with a game-high 24 points. Jalen Harris added 17 on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc, and Dathan Satchell and Philip Pepple Jr. had 13 points apiece.

The T-Birds shot 50 percent (32 of 64) from the field and 42.3 percent (11 of 26) on 3-pointers, but failed to top the century mark for the first time in seven games.

Casper College returns home Wednesday to take on Sheridan College.

