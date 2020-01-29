No. 19 Casper College women pull away against Central Wyoming

The No. 19 Casper College women have become a ticking time bomb. Stillness out of the T-Birds has signaled anticipation more than unrest. They lived up to that reputation once more on Wednesday night.

Two massive T-Birds runs bookended a second-quarter drought that saw Central Wyoming College get to within two possessions and the T-Birds eased up in the fourth quarter to a fifth straight win, 78-53.

That domination started early. The T-Birds (19-3, 6-1 Region IX North) took an initial lead before the Rustlers forced the game’s only tie at 4-all. Casper pulled away from there. A quick Rustlers bucket ended a 12-0 run but couldn’t disrupt the T-Birds’ momentum. Of course, neither could the end of the first quarter. The T-Birds led 20-8 after the initial period and started the second with an 8-0 run.

“It’s awesome, just the feeling and you guys can see it, it’s so much fun,” Casper College sophomore Mya Jones said of the explosive offense. “Scoring fast and getting into it means we’re all in sync with each other. And that’s really awesome. It’s super fun.”