You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No. 19 Casper College women pull away from LCCC in win
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 19 Casper College women pull away from LCCC in win

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's basketball team notched their sixth consecutive win with a convincing 79-55 victory over rival Laramie County CC at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Saturday afternoon.

Natalia Otkhmezuri scored a game-high 22 for the No. 19 T-Birds while Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale continued her uprising with 16 points in 21 minutes from the bench to help the T-Birds expand upon a 10-point halftime lead and pull away.

The T-Birds' defense turned in one of its best performances, limiting the Golden Eagles to just 28.8 percent (15 of 52) from the floor.

Casper College Button
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News