No. 19 Casper College women pull away from LCCC in win

The Casper College women's basketball team notched their sixth consecutive win with a convincing 79-55 victory over rival Laramie County CC at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Saturday afternoon.

Natalia Otkhmezuri scored a game-high 22 for the No. 19 T-Birds while Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale continued her uprising with 16 points in 21 minutes from the bench to help the T-Birds expand upon a 10-point halftime lead and pull away.

The T-Birds' defense turned in one of its best performances, limiting the Golden Eagles to just 28.8 percent (15 of 52) from the floor.

