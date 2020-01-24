You are the owner of this article.
No. 22 Casper College women's basketball faces Northwest College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 22 Casper College women's basketball faces Northwest College

The 22nd-ranked Casper College women's basketball team hits the road Saturday for a Region IX North game at Northwest College in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (17-3, 4-1) have won three in a row and are coming off a 75-56 home win over Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday. Natalia Otkhmezuri paced the T-Birds with 15 points and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added 14 off the bench.

Otkhmezuri is averaging a team-best 14.2 points per game, with Marija Bakic (10.6) and Mya Jones (10.1) also averaging double-digit points for the T-Birds.

The Trappers are 11-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

