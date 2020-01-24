No. 22 Casper College women's basketball faces Northwest College

The 22nd-ranked Casper College women's basketball team hits the road Saturday for a Region IX North game at Northwest College in Powell.
The Thunderbirds (17-3, 4-1) have won three in a row and are coming off a 75-56 home win over Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday. Natalia Otkhmezuri paced the T-Birds with 15 points and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added 14 off the bench.
Otkhmezuri is averaging a team-best 14.2 points per game, with Marija Bakic (10.6) and Mya Jones (10.1) also averaging double-digit points for the T-Birds.
The Trappers are 11-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play.