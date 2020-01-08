You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No. 18 Casper College women's basketball wins Region IX opener
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 18 Casper College women's basketball wins Region IX opener

{{featured_button_text}}

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team got the new year off to a winning start Wednesday with a 63-51 road victory against Central Wyoming College in the Region IX opener for both teams.

The Thunderbirds (14-2, 1-0), playing for the first time in nearly a month, led 38-25 at the half and held off a late charge by the Rustlers.

Natalia Otkhmezuri led the T-Birds with 14 points, while Mya Jones added 13 and Ashley Tehau 10. Casper College got the win despite shooting 36.7 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from behind the arc and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The T-Birds play at Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

Natalia Otkhmezuri

Otkhmezuri
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News