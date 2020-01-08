No. 18 Casper College women's basketball wins Region IX opener

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team got the new year off to a winning start Wednesday with a 63-51 road victory against Central Wyoming College in the Region IX opener for both teams.

The Thunderbirds (14-2, 1-0), playing for the first time in nearly a month, led 38-25 at the half and held off a late charge by the Rustlers.

Natalia Otkhmezuri led the T-Birds with 14 points, while Mya Jones added 13 and Ashley Tehau 10. Casper College got the win despite shooting 36.7 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from behind the arc and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The T-Birds play at Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

