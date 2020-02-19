No. 16 T-Birds pull away and guarantee at least share of Region IX North

No. 16 Casper College felt ready yesterday in practice. Sophomore Raquel Ferrer-Bernad felt confident before Wednesday night’s tip-off at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. Redshirt sophomore Mya Jones had already ascended to the top of the Region IX North with the Thunderbirds before and liked it so much she wanted to do it again.

Face-to-face with No. 21 Gillette College with the inside track to the sub-region crown, the T-Birds weathered the initial back-and-forth to build a lead and pull away for a 77-64 win — an 11th consecutive win that clinched at least a share of the North sub-regional championship with just one game remaining.

“My nerves were going and everything but it was more exciting than anything,” Jones said afterwards. “Third time, scary, but we had it.”

In a fireworks ceremony fitting of the game’s magnitude, the two teams traded distance 3’s out of the gate until the T-Birds’ Ashley Tehau couldn’t complete her old-school 3-point play to give the T-Birds an 11-6 lead. The long-range game continued for both and Gillette was able to seize the advantage by securing second-chance points. Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare quickly reinforced the importance of crashing the boards and the 16th-ranked women’s team in the country answered.