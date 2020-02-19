No. 16 T-Birds pull away and guarantee at least share of Region IX North

No. 16 Casper College felt ready yesterday in practice. Sophomore Raquel Ferrer-Bernad felt confident before Wednesday night’s tip-off at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. Redshirt sophomore Mya Jones had already ascended to the top of the Region IX North with the Thunderbirds before and liked it so much she wanted to do it again.
Face-to-face with No. 21 Gillette College with the inside track to the sub-region crown, the T-Birds weathered the initial back-and-forth to build a lead and pull away for a 77-64 win — an 11th consecutive win that clinched at least a share of the North sub-regional championship with just one game remaining.
“My nerves were going and everything but it was more exciting than anything,” Jones said afterwards. “Third time, scary, but we had it.”
In a fireworks ceremony fitting of the game’s magnitude, the two teams traded distance 3’s out of the gate until the T-Birds’ Ashley Tehau couldn’t complete her old-school 3-point play to give the T-Birds an 11-6 lead. The long-range game continued for both and Gillette was able to seize the advantage by securing second-chance points. Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare quickly reinforced the importance of crashing the boards and the 16th-ranked women’s team in the country answered.
The two sides traded buckets until Tehau hit a timely 3 to regain an advantage and start a T-Birds’ run. Ferrer-Bernad scooped a loose ball in the paint and drove the court, avoiding a would-be steal and an attempted charge to score a transition layup. Ferrer-Bernad answered a 3 from Gillette’s Skylar Patton to continue the run that eventually stretched to 18-8. Both teams continued seeking the deep ball for success and Gillette (6 of 16 first half) started to fade while Casper (8 of 11 first half) saw more consistency. That allowed the T-Birds to lead by as much as 8 before going into halftime with a 6-point lead.
Ferrer-Bernad’s turning-point buckets led the T-Birds with 11 at the break while Pronghorns’ guard Patton led all scorers with 14 points (4 of 5 from distance) throughout all 20 first-half minutes. Gillette leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea, who was held to 8 points in the two’s overtime meeting last month, had 11 at half on just 5 of 15 shooting.
“I’m shooting better when I don’t think about it,” Ferrer-Bernad voiced. “If I have time to think about it I don’t have a really good percentage. I don’t know, I was just feeling it.”
The sophomore finished 5 of 8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from distance to finish with 16 points. Jones added 13 to complement freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri’s 21.
Patton’s hot hand started the second half with another bucket from the top of the key only for the T-Birds to once again answer. Patton and King-Hawea were both forced to wait when adding to their totals as the T-Birds’ stiff defense finally made its impression. Casper jumped screens and anticipated passes. That forced the Pronghorns to settle for off-balance shots where they could get them. Meanwhile, the T-Birds went on a run. Otkhmezuri hit a 3 that gave Casper a 48-39 lead and drew a Gillette timeout before Marija Bakic’s acrobatic layup gave the home team its largest lead at 50-40.
“When we were hitting all those 3’s we knew,” Jones said. “We knew we just had to keep that lead and play good defense.”
Both Patton and King-Hawea broke 20 points — the most either of them or any other Pronghorn scored against the T-Birds this season — and it still wasn’t enough. The Pronghorns started to press late in the third quarter and still couldn’t produce enough. Reka Soos hit a pair of free throws and the T-Birds took a 16-point lead into the final quarter. The T-Birds’ defensive intensity remained and Gillette couldn’t overcome the chasm. King-Hawea finished with a game-high 26 and Patton added 20.
Throughout their three meetings this season — all Casper wins — the T-Birds outscored Gillette 123-105 in the second half and overtime.
“We really studied them, all their best players and their tendencies,” Jones explained. “That’s what really got us to win the game.”
Casper’s win gave the T-Birds a one-game lead over Gillette in the Region IX North standings with only Saturday’s road game against Sheridan remaining. Those three wins (two of them counting in conference) gives Casper the tiebreaker and means the T-Birds will host the upcoming Region IX Tournament.
