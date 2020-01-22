Pine Bluffs grad Ragsdale provides lift in No. 22 T-Birds win over EWC

Dwight Gunnare didn't reach 300 wins by luck.
The last time his Casper College women's basketball team played at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, the school honored him with a commemorative ball and plaque to celebrate his now 304 wins in Casper. On Wednesday the Thunderbirds returned to their home court, Gunnare once again flexed and he gained win No. 305 in the process.
Trailing 15-11 halfway through the opening quarter, Gunnare called timeout and rallied his T-Birds with a few corrections. The T-Birds went on an 11-0 run out of the timeout and never trailed again in a 75-56 NJCAA Region IX North win over Eastern Wyoming College. Gunnare didn't call another timeout until he wanted to escape a fourth-quarter corner trap with an 18-point lead.
Entering on a modest two-game winning streak, the T-Birds (17-3, 13-2 Region IX North) jumped out to an 8-3 lead before going cold. For Eastern Wyoming (9-10, 5-6) that meant taking an early lead, for the T-Birds that brought back too many unpleasant memories associated to the two losses in three games that surrounded the prolonged winter break. So, staring at a deficit and a semi-struggling offense, Gunnare wanted a huddle.
"We missed block-outs, we didn't communicate on a ball screen," Gunnare explained afterwards. "It wasn't an offensive timeout, it was just some of our fundamental breakdowns defensively that allowed them to take the lead. It was more about locking in defensively."
"He said if we cut down the little mistakes then they wouldn't be able to score like they did off those first few points," freshman Kammie Ragsdale added.
Reliant on role players in times of trouble, the T-Birds found success in players like Ragsdale, who came off the bench to provide a lift on both ends. Ragsdale hit an open baseline jumper to tie the game shortly after the timeout and blocked an attempted mid-range jumper on the other end shortly after. The freshman from Pine Bluffs hit an open 3 to help the T-Birds expand their lead before diving on a loose ball and forcing a jump ball. Ragsdale scored a team-high eight points in the first half and finished with 14.
"Kammie's last two offensive games have been outstanding not just for her scoring but her shooting percentage," Gunnare said of the former Hornet, who went 5 of 8 on Wednesday. "She's shooting the ball well and she's playing really good basketball right now."
The T-Birds, who saw their long-established lead dwindle to as little as a single point, took a seven-point advantage into the break after building more success against the Lancers' press than in the half-court. A few timely shots from Lancer sophomore Ane Esnal Aguirre kept the visitors within striking distance. The Spain native scored 15 in the first 20 minutes and finished with 31.
Freshman scoring guard Natalia Otkhmezuri re-established the home team with a 3 out of the break although Eastern Wyoming didn't go away quietly. The gap remained in the 7-to-12-point range as the T-Birds rebounded too well to let EWC back into it but also committed too many turnovers to pull away before the fourth quarter. The No. 22-ranked T-Birds, who typically average 45.1 rebounds and 13.3 turnovers, lassoed 17 offensive boards but gave away 21 empty possessions.
"I thought we turned the ball over a little bit too much and I also thought we had a tough time containing (Aguirre), but other than that I thought it was a great win," Gunnare said. "Great job on the boards and got a lot of second-chance points."
Finally with momentum, and spurred on by a physical close-range jumper from Ragsdale, the T-Birds finally pulled away in the fourth quarter. A contested 3 from sophomore Nazli Bayazit gave the T-Birds an 18-point advantage and brought out some characteristic celebrations from the bench. A converted and-1 by Buffalo native Ashley Tehau less than a minute later all but put Wednesday's game on ice. Ragsdale, who finished the night on the court, got a few extra congratulations from her teammates.
"You always hope for that when you're doing your best in pre-game to get warmed up," Ragsdale said. "I always want to do my work for the team and give us the best chance to win."
The T-Birds now return to the road for a meeting with Northwest College on Saturday.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans