Pine Bluffs grad Ragsdale provides lift in No. 22 T-Birds win over EWC

"He said if we cut down the little mistakes then they wouldn't be able to score like they did off those first few points," freshman Kammie Ragsdale added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reliant on role players in times of trouble, the T-Birds found success in players like Ragsdale, who came off the bench to provide a lift on both ends. Ragsdale hit an open baseline jumper to tie the game shortly after the timeout and blocked an attempted mid-range jumper on the other end shortly after. The freshman from Pine Bluffs hit an open 3 to help the T-Birds expand their lead before diving on a loose ball and forcing a jump ball. Ragsdale scored a team-high eight points in the first half and finished with 14.

"Kammie's last two offensive games have been outstanding not just for her scoring but her shooting percentage," Gunnare said of the former Hornet, who went 5 of 8 on Wednesday. "She's shooting the ball well and she's playing really good basketball right now."

The T-Birds, who saw their long-established lead dwindle to as little as a single point, took a seven-point advantage into the break after building more success against the Lancers' press than in the half-court. A few timely shots from Lancer sophomore Ane Esnal Aguirre kept the visitors within striking distance. The Spain native scored 15 in the first 20 minutes and finished with 31.