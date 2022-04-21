Regional rodeo season finishes this week at Laramie River Rendezvous

The Casper College men’s rodeo team heads into this weekend’s Laramie River Rendezvous with a firm grasp on second place in the Central Rocky Mountain Region team standings. The rodeo, which is hosted by the University of Wyoming, is the season finale for the CRMR ahead of the College National Finals Rodeo in June at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

UW leads the regional and national standings with 7,545 points, with Casper College second with 5,190 and Laramie County Community College third with 3,340. The top two teams from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, as well as the top three competitors in each event from each region qualify for the college finals. That puts added importance on this weekend’s rodeo as individuals try to earn one of those top-three finishes.

Currently for Casper College, defending national champion team ropers, and brothers, Kellan and Carson Johnson lead the regional standings. Other T-Birds who have already secured a spot are Quinten Taylor in saddle bronc riding and Trae Smith in team roping.

In addition, bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson, tie-down ropers Linkyn Petersek and Smith, and team ropers Nevada Berquist, and Braden Brost enter the weekend in the top three of their respective events.

For UW, bareback riders Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit and saddle bronc rider Garrett Uptain have already punched their ticket to the CNFR.

Patterson and Uptain, along with steer wrestler Austin Hurlburt and tie-down roper Chadron Coffield are holding down the top spot in their respective events for the Cowboys. Laramie County Community College’s Stefan Tonita leads the bull riding.

On the women’s side, UW leads the way with 2,385 points, followed by Gillette College with 2,190 and Casper College with 1,865.

The barrel racing field is set with Gillette College’s Ellie Bard, Eastern Wyoming College’s Karissa Rayhill and Casper College’s Kady Locke all guarantee a spot in the college finals. Rayhill also leads the goat tying, while Gillette College’s Emily Knust sits atop the breakaway roping standings.

The Laramie River Rendezvous will have the long go-round Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday’s short go.

