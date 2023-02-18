Sandra Frau-Garcia had a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, to help lift the 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team to an 81-67 victory over Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds (25-3, 8-0 Region IX North) won their 12th game in a row and secured at least a tie for the North sub-region title with two games remaining in the regular season. They outscored the Golden Eagles 29-12 in the second quarter to lead 45-31 at the break and used a 21-12 scoring advantage in the final frame to hold on for the victory.