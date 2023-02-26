The 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team got a virtuoso performance from Sandra Frau-Garcia as it wrapped up its home slate with a 75-52 victory against Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday.

The sophomore point guard finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and nine steals to help lead the Thunderbirds (26-3, 9-0 Region IX North) to their 13th consecutive win.

Joslin Igo made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 15 points to tie Julia Palomo and Logann Alvar for team-high scoring honors.

The T-Birds, who close the regular season Monday at Eastern Wyoming College, have already secured the No. 1 seed in the North sub-region for the Region IX Tournament.